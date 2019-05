High School Softball State Tournament Scores (May 21)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Results from the TSSAA high school softball state tournament from May 21, 2019:

CLASS A:

Sale Creek 7 / Gibson County 6

Summertown 13 / Unaka 0

Whitwell 7 / Halls 1

Columbia Academy 3 / Cascade 2

CLASS AA:

Lexington 5 / Sequatchie County 3

Creek Wood 8 / Alcoa 0

South Side 12 / Marion County 0

Forrest 11 / Gibbs 0

CLASS AAA:

Springfield 4 / Hardin County 2

Siegel 4 / Dickson County 0