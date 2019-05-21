Hill’s announces recall on dog food brands

Hill’s is announcing a recall for its dog food.

Several canned dog food types are being recalled due to elevated Vitamin D levels.

While Vitamin D is essential for dogs, too much of it can lead to potential health issues.

The affected canned foods include multiple types of the Hill’s Prescription Diet and Hill’s Science Diet Formula Foods.

No dry food, cat food or treats are affected by this recall.

If you have any of these recalled items, do not feed it to your dog. Dispose of the canned food or return it unopened to the place of purchase for a refuned.

For a full list of the recalled food, visit Hill’s website or call 1-800-445-5777.