Local non-profits could be impacted by cuts to their budgets

JACKSON, Tenn.–“It doesn’t look like we’ll be able to give everyone what they’ve asked for,” said Madison County Commissioner Joey Hayle, who represents District 9.



Also a member of the Non-Profit Agencies Committee, Hayle said they are faced with a tough decision of asking local non-profits to work with less next year, by taking a 12.5 percent budget cut.

“The budget committee cut our funding from $160,000 last year to a $140,000 this year,” said Hayle.

Hayle said the County Commission has to decide on a lot of future projects that need funding.

When asked if these cuts have a connection to budget requests from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for additional funding to operate,

County Commissioner Doug Stephenson of the Budget Committee said that’s part of the reason.

“I mean we have a lot of uncertainty with the schools, we have uncertainty with, like you said, the sheriff and the jail, on certain things, we don’t know how much that’s going to cost,” said Stephenson.

Tuesday, local non-profits met to secure funding for their organizations.

“Every dollar that’s given to us that’s requested will be used to help change lives, rebuild them,” said Stephanie Laffoon of the Jackson Dream Center.

Laffoon said the organization has received funding from the county in the past.

“But we sure would today like for some of those funds to come from the county commission,” said Laffoon.

“Sometimes, it’s saying ‘no’ to people and that isn’t always fun but it’s what were tasked with as one of our duties,” said Hayle.

No decisions were made on how the money will be allocated to the non-profits made, however the committee will discuss it further in their next meeting.