Madison boys soccer sent off to another state tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — This morning students and fans gathered to send off the Madison boys soccer team to the 2019 state tournament.

Last season, the Mustangs came up just shy of a state tournament appearance, losing in the sub state game. This year, however, Madison has been on a mission.

Towards the back half of the season, the Mustangs finished as Best of the West champs, and as both district and region champs.

Madison’s season came to a close this afternoon after a 4-1 loss to Chattanooga School of Arts and Sciences in the first round.