Madison Co. man sentenced to 18 years in meth conspiracy

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County man has been sentenced to 18 years in custody after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Robert Newsome, 36, was charged along with Bernard Cooper, Courtney Cooper, Brandon Weddle, Stephen Williams, Morgan Bond and Ronricus Chapman. All seven have pleaded guilty.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, officers conducted an undercover drug investigation in December 2015, buying more than 28 grams of methamphetamine from one of the co-defendants. The release says Newsome aided his co-defendants in packaging four ounces of meth into smaller amounts.

In the release, U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant says the combined sentences of all the defendants is more than 132 years in prison.

Newsome will serve an addition five years of supervised release after his sentence ends.