Scattered Storms Moving into West Tennessee Tonight

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Tuesday, May 21st

Showers and thunderstorms forming a line in Arkansas will be moving east toward West Tennessee tonight. Right now, West Tennessee is in a marginal (1 out of 5) to slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather where the threat is largely focused over northwest Tennessee. Odds are likely that the storms will become more disorganized as they cross the Mississippi River tonight, but one or two thunderstorms in that area may still be strong.

TONIGHT

The threat for severe weather for most of the area is low but thunderstorms near the Mississippi River may end up producing gusty winds. Temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s at the coolest point of the night under partly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in West Tennessee again tomorrow, but many of us may see no rain at all! Locally heavy downpours are the biggest concern on Wednesday as the risk for severe weather remains low. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon. There’s a lot of heat and humidity ahead! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

