South Side softball heads to first ever state tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the first time in program history, South Side heads off to their first softball state tournament appearance.

The Lady Hawks have continued to battle all throughout the postseason, putting themselves in positions to win championships. While they may have come short in both the district and region title games to Lexington, they made sure to win the one that counted this past Saturday in the sub state round, punching their ticket to the big stage.

This afternoon in Murfreesboro, South Side won their first round game in the tournament over Marion County, 12-0 in 5 innings. They will play tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. against the winner of Gibbs and Forrest.