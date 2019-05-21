State and local leaders react to House Speaker Glen Casada’s resignation announcement

JACKSON, Tenn–Tuesday, Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada announced he will step down from his position.

Monday, members of the House Republican Caucus voted no confidence in Casada.

This is following multiple racist and sexual text between Casada and his former Chief of Staff, Cade Cothren.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to state and local leaders for comment on his announced resignation.

“I felt like that was a significant and very hard evidence of some improprieties that just could not be overlooked,” said Republican State Representative Chris Todd of Jackson.

“But we thank the Republicans, Democrats, the people on the state level, for encouraging him to step down, it was the right thing to do,” said Jackson-Madison County NAACP Branch President Harrell Carter.

Casada said in a statement he will meet with the caucus June 3 to decide the best date to resign.