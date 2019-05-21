Submit your litter photos to raise awareness

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation wants your litter photos.

The organization is asking you to take snapshots of cans, bottles, and outright trash that makes our great outdoors a little less great.

According to the organization, litter is a big problem that we have all become blind to, and it’s having a real effect on our state’s wildlife, water and beautiful landscape.

You can submit your photos and help raise awareness of Tennessee’s litter problem by submitting your photos on their website.