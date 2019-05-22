Child killed in Dyer County crash Tuesday

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A 12-year-old boy died Tuesday after a crash on U.S. 51 near Dyersburg.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 4:45 p.m. near Glover Drive.

The boy was a passenger in the car, along with a 2-year-old girl and a 34-year-old male driver, according to THP.

The report says the vehicle the boy was in had slowed down to turn left onto Perry Drive when a second vehicle failed to stop, hitting the car.

The report says the car continued another 40 yards after the crash before coming to a stop.