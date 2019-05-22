Dyersburg man charged in death of infant released on bond

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — “It’s hard knowing that I was once a mother, and now I’m not a mother,” said Raven Willis.

Lainey Willis was Raven Willis’s first child.

A mother-daughter relationship that would only last two months.

“You can look at her and just immediately fall in love,” said Willis, “She was an angel… a perfect angel.”

In 2016, Jon Dillon Wheeler of Dyersburg was charged with first degree murder of the infant.

An autopsy found that Lainey Willis died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Three years later, Wheeler has bonded out of jail.

“We just want justice,” said Willis.

According to officials at the Dyer County Circuit Court, on May 14, Jon Wheeler’s bond was lowered from $1 million to $150,000.

Willis says she was completely shocked to learn that the bond was set to such a low amount, and that it makes her question the justice system.

“We have been pushing trial and pushing trial and … we’re still pushing trial,” said Willis.

Willis says she is still learning to live life after Lainey, and Wheeler’s release from jail does not make it easier.

“The pain that I had to go through, to lose my child and for me to be alone. I’m not alone anymore,” said Willis.