High School Boys Soccer State Tournament Scores (May 22)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Results from the TSSAA high school boys soccer state tournament from May 22, 2019:

CLASS A:

Franklin Grace 2 / Signal Mountain 1

Gatlinburg Pittman 3 / CSAS 2

CLASS AA:

Greeneville 2 / Fairview 0

Sevier County 5 / Dyersburg 1