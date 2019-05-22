High School Softball State Tournament Scores (May 22)
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Results from the TSSAA high school softball state tournament from May 22, 2019:
CLASS A:
Unaka 5 / Gibson County 3
Cascade 12 / Halls 4
Summertown 10 / Sale Creek 0
Columbia Academy 7 / Whitwell 0
CLASS AA:
Sequatchie County 7 / Alcoa 0
Gibbs 2 / Marion County 0
Lexington 1 / Creek Wood 0
Forrest 2 / South Side 1
CLASS AAA:
Dickson County 2 / Hardin County 1
Siegel 6 / Springfield 0
Dyer County 3 / Ootlewah 2
Jefferson County 3 / Knoxville Halls 1
Jefferson County 11 / Dyer County 1
Knoxville Halls 9 / Ootlewah 4