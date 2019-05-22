High School Softball State Tournament Scores (May 22)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Results from the TSSAA high school softball state tournament from May 22, 2019:

CLASS A:

Unaka 5 / Gibson County 3

Cascade 12 / Halls 4

Summertown 10 / Sale Creek 0

Columbia Academy 7 / Whitwell 0

CLASS AA:

Sequatchie County 7 / Alcoa 0

Gibbs 2 / Marion County 0

Lexington 1 / Creek Wood 0

Forrest 2 / South Side 1

CLASS AAA:

Dickson County 2 / Hardin County 1

Siegel 6 / Springfield 0

Dyer County 3 / Ootlewah 2

Jefferson County 3 / Knoxville Halls 1

Jefferson County 11 / Dyer County 1

Knoxville Halls 9 / Ootlewah 4