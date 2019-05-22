Local nonprofits hope for funding after possible budget cuts

JACKSON, Tenn.–“Those dollars are taking away from agencies that are providing valuable services across our city and county,” said Barry Cooper Executive Director of JACOA.



Local nonprofits are speaking out on the recent discussion of possible budget cuts of 12.5 percent.

Dave Bratcher, President of the Star Center said nonprofits play a bigger role in the community of Jackson than many may think.

“So much of the money that comes into Star, goes right back into hire and pay, those folks to go out and do that work,” said Bratcher. “They spend money in local retail establishments, which the county any the city.”

Barry Cooper, Executive Director of JACOA agrees.

“Would have the potential to affect the amount of people were able to serve, it takes away the ability for us to be able to provide some of those extra things to enhance our services,” Cooper said.

Both nonprofits said they are aware of the many projects and budget items the county is anticipating in the next year.

One of which, is the new Madison County jail as well as the sheriff’s office’s proposed 17 percent increase to their budget.

Coopers said putting more money into nonprofits could prevent people from going into the criminal system.

“For things such as healthcare, the prisons being built, the jails being overpopulated, you see a decrease in crime for those who have been through treatment,” Cooper said.

But Bratcher said he will leave the decision of how the money is allocated to the county.

“It’s not an easy job and the last thing they need me to do is throw rocks at them,” said Bratcher.

“I really wish the County Commission and the City of Jackson as well would increase funding in nonprofits,” Cooper said.

The Madison County Nonprofit Agencies Committee have not decided yet on how they will allocate the money.