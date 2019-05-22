Mugshots : Madison County : 05/21/19 – 05/22/19 May 22, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/18Charles Davis Jr. Schedule VI drug violations, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Antonio Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Carlyle Huntspon Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Charles Wells Schedule VI drug violations, Schedule II drug violations, Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Cody Lynn Weir Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Delvon Simmons Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Gerardo Garcia Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Gregory Hills Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Hector Garcia Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Jeremiah Wright Violation of conditions of community supervision, forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Joshua Cain Kirk Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Kenneth Whitehead Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Larry D. Rayner Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Montavous Len Williamson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Tony Darnell Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Tracie Denise Davis Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Tremayne Hennings Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Zachary Butler Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/21/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/22/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore