Mugshots : Madison County : 05/21/19 – 05/22/19

1/18 Charles Davis Jr. Schedule VI drug violations, criminal trespass

2/18 Antonio Smith Failure to appear

3/18 Carlyle Huntspon Violation of probation

4/18 Charles Wells Schedule VI drug violations, Schedule II drug violations, Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass



5/18 Cody Lynn Weir Violation of community corrections

6/18 Delvon Simmons Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed

7/18 Gerardo Garcia Failure to appear

8/18 Gregory Hills Violation of community corrections, violation of probation



9/18 Hector Garcia Driving while unlicensed

10/18 Jeremiah Wright Violation of conditions of community supervision, forgery

11/18 Joshua Cain Kirk Failure to comply

12/18 Kenneth Whitehead Aggravated domestic assault



13/18 Larry D. Rayner Simple domestic assault

14/18 Montavous Len Williamson Violation of community corrections

15/18 Tony Darnell Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/18 Tracie Denise Davis Shoplifting-theft of property



17/18 Tremayne Hennings Violation of community corrections

18/18 Zachary Butler Violation of probation, violation of community corrections





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/21/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/22/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.