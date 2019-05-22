Portable speaker recall

An item sold at Best Buy is being recalled.

Ion Audio has announced a recall for four of its portable speakers due to explosion hazards.

Ion Audio has received five reports of speakers exploding, including four incidents resulting in property damage.

The Sports Express portable speakers were sold exclusively at Best Buy.

The Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow and Keystone speakers were sold at various electronic stores nationwide.

If you have any of these speakers, you are urged to stop using them and contact Ion Audio for a refund.

To contact Ion Audio, call them toll-free at 833-682-0371 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.ionaudio.com and click on recalls located at the top of the page for more information.