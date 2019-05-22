Summer-like Forecast Through Memorial Day Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, May 22nd

After some scattered showers in West Tennessee this morning, we’re back to mostly sunny skies! We can’t rule out another stray shower for the remainder of the day but for the moment, most areas are dry with very humid conditions.

TONIGHT

It’ll be another warm night with overnight lows in just the lower 70s – roughly 10°F above average for this time of the year! Skies will become mostly clear but it’ll stay humid with light winds from the south. Any lingering showers should dissipate after sunset.

It’s going to be a hot and mostly sunny day across West Tennessee again tomorrow. Temperatures will be warmer than today when they peak near 90°F in the afternoon. More of this hot and muggy weather is forecast through the upcoming weekend! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com