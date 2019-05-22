Summer Safety: Start your engines

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to hit the road for summer vacations, but before you pull out of the driveway, is your car ready to go?

“Air pressure is very important. You also want to have your oil level checked, fluids like transmission fluid and engine coolant as well,” Joshua Burns Jr., Service Manager at Old Hickory Car Care, said.

Burns also recommends making sure your filters are checked for any issues.

“We always recommend you go through and make sure your spare tire is aired up, that you do have spare tire tools, always a great idea to have some kind of road side assistance available,” Burns said.

And, if your check engine light is on, find out why.

“The check engine light does not grow brighter the more issues you have,” Burns said.

But it’s not just what’s under the hood you need to worry about. You’ve got people in the car you need to keep safe too.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, last year 52 children died of a heat stroke after being left in the car

“We have fast paced lives, and a messed up routine in the mornings can mess up your whole day,” Don Friddle, Coordinator of Safe Kids West TN, said.

So Safe Kids wants you to remember ACT… Avoid heat stroke… Create reminders… Take action.

“A teddy bear you put in the car seat, and remove that reminder when you put the child in there, and put it up in the front seat,” Friddle said.

If you do come across a child in a locked car, call 911 immediately.