What’s New Wednesday: Brick House

Natalia San tiago is a Jackson Police Officer by day and a fitness trainer by night.

In 2015, Natalia’s friend, Melissa Stanfill, tipped the scales at nearly 300 pounds. Together, the two combined forces to open Brick House on North Highland Avenue in Jackson.

“We are female only! Sometimes, regular gyms are where we feel intimidated or have men watching us, so we wanted a women only atmosphere where we could show women what they are capable of,” said Santiago.

Stanfill says they want to make sure you not only have outer strength, but inner strength too.

“Society tells women: we are not supposed to be strong, mentally or physically, and we want to show women that they can do both,” said Stanfill. “Here, we are a sisterhood.”

Stanfill has lost 120 pounds. She hopes to inspire all women to crush their goals.

“When they come here and approach physical aspect of being strong, they are like, ‘oh, wow I can do anything!'”

Brick House offers dead-lifting, cardio, weight training, nutrition information and more. It is located at 2273 North Highland Avenue Suite D in North Jackson.