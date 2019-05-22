Young girls learn about domestic violence with ‘SWAG’

JACKSON, Tenn.–Young women of all ages were invited to learn more about domestic violence, Wednesday evening.



Sisters With Aspiring Goals, or ‘SWAG’, invited local non profits to speak at the Domestic Violence Awareness Seminar.

Non-profits like the Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program (WRAP) and the Dream Center gave statistics and resources on domestic violence.

One person who attended said learning about domestic violence is important.

“And the community needs to be aware, of the fact of domestic violence, the lady said we’re forth, Tennessee, were fourth, it’s forth in this country in domestic violence,” said Junetta Tate, a domestic violence victim.

SWAG is a mentoring program for girls ages 9 to 18.