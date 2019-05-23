6 candidates apply for interim JMCSS superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn. — Six candidates have applied for the Jackson-Madison County School System interim superintendent position.

The applicants include Jared Myracle, Ronald Pirtle, King David Rush, Allison Shipp, Michael Steele and Thomas Ray Washington.

Myracle currently works for the Jackson-Madison County School System as the district’s Chief Academic Officer. Prior to accepting that position, Myracle worked as a Director of Instructional Support in Nashville, as the Assistant Director of Schools in McNairy County, and in a variety of roles in the Gibson County Special School District.

Pirtle currently works as the Director of Operations at ALIGN-PPP in Chattanooga. His prior experience includes the Dean of Belhaven University in Chattanooga, a position he held from 2015 until February of this year, Dean of Student Development at Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi, Campus Director at Belhaven University in Houston, Texas, and Director of Student Life at Crichton College in Memphis.

Rush has worked as the Superintendent of Schools in Indianola, Mississippi, the assistant Superintendent of the Starkville, Mississippi School District, and a variety of other positions in Mississippi school districts.

Shipp is currently self-employed, working as a Strong Communities Facilitator and is a community campaign leader for Giving Tuesday and Give Back Jack. She has previously worked as a vocational consultant, the director of Vocational Rehabilitation Services at the Star Center, a rehabilitation engineer, and an assistant technology associate and practitioner.

Steele is currently the Executive Principal of the Stratford STEM School in Nashville. He is also a retired law enforcement officer and served in the United States Marine Corps.

Washington currently serves as the Jackson-Madison County School System’s Chief Operating Officer. Prior to accepting that position in 2017, Washington worked as Regions Bank’s Commercial Banking Relationship Manager, and served as a financial consultant for Smith Barney. Washington also served in the United States Marine Corps.

School board members are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to narrow the applicants down to two.

The superintendent role will be open due to the resignation of Dr. Eric Jones.

Jones announced his resignation April 12. His last day as superintendent will be June 30.

The interim superintendent will begin July 1. School board members have said they likely won’t begin their search for a long-term superintendent until after that date.

The school system accepted applications for the interim superintendent role from May 10 to May 20.

Jones has served as superintendent since March 21, 2017.