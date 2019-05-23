Batter Up! Local athletes hit the diamond for a summer of baseball fun

JACKSON, Tenn.– Local athletes take their turn at bat for a night of fun.

It’s all for Special Needs Athletics held at the Jackson Sportsplex, Thursday evening.

Games are played every Thursday through June 27, with two groups of 25 years old and younger and 25 years old and older.

“And (to) let you know, I have 20 trophies in my trophy case,” said athlete Michelle Holiday.

Holiday said she’s been given a nickname for her accomplishments on the diamond.

“Fire Chief,” said Holiday. ..”Cause when I hit the ball, the ball is on fire!,” she added.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity for everyone to get together and enjoy competing with their peers. Players walk away with a big smiles on their faces.