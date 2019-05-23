Bicycle seat bag recall information

A recall has been issued for a type of bicycle seat bag.

Revelate Designs 2019 Terrapin System 14L model bicycle seat bags have been recalled.

The straps that fasten the bag to the bike seat can detach and get entangled in the rear wheel of the bike, posing a crash and injury hazard.

The recalled bags have a Revelate Designs logo on both sides and were sold at bike stores nationwide.

If you have one of these bags, stop using it and contact Revelate Designs for repair instructions.

You can find more information, including how to contact the company, at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.