Families and friends gather for annual community prayer meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.– A local community is praying for children and neighbors.

It’s all for the third annual City of Jackson Community Prayer Meeting at Conger Park. Families and friends gathered to eat food and pray for each other.

“This is an important time in our history and people are concerned about their children. They’re concerned about the schools and they’re concerned about just life in Jackson and it’s so many good people in Jackson, so we’re just saying lets come together,” said Danny Sorrell, Lead Minister at Campbell Church of Christ.

They plan to have two more prayer meetings in June and July.