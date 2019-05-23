Granola recall information

A granola brand is being recalled due to a possible foreign material.

Purely Elizabeth has announced a recall for several flavors of their granola mix bags. The company discovered that the cashews used for the mix may contain foreign objects.

The recall includes flavors such as coconut, banana nut butter and pumpkin spice.

If you have one of these recalled items, you are asked to throw it away and contact the company for a free replacement.

You can find more information about the recall at the FDA website.