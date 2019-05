High School Tennis State Tournament Results (May 23)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Results from the TSSAA high school tennis state tournament from May 23, 2019:

BOYS SINGLES:

B. Sidwell (TCA) def. D. Hunt (Watertown): 6-0, 6-0

B. Sidwell (TCA) def. G. Koch (Merrol Hyde): 6-0, 6-0

T. Walter (White Station) def. J. Kyle (North Side): 6-1, 6-1

G. Corzine (USN) def. Seth Snider (Jackson Christian): 6-3, 6-1

N. Irwin (CPA) def. M. Woods (USJ): 6-0, 6-2

BOYS DOUBLES:

Williams/Ottley (Signal Mountain) def. Pinson/Wakes (Huntingdon): 6-1, 6-1

Phillips/Robinson (TCA) def. Nixon/Thomas (Columbia Academy): 6-4, 6-2

Lee/Maben (L&N Stem) def. Phillips/Robinson (TCA): 6-0, 6-3

GIRLS SINGLES:

F. Espinosa (Obion Co.) def. A. Mincey (Blackman): 7-5, 6-4

H. Javagel (Brentwood) def. F. Espinosa (Obion Co.): 6-0, 6-1

A. Horton (Silverdale) def. B. Driver (USJ): 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

GIRLS DOUBLES:

Williams/Werner (Signal Mountain) def. Reed/Hurt (TCA): 6-3, 6-4

Reed/Reed (Halls) def. Cox/Cox (Johnson Co.): 6-2, 6-2

Williams/Werner (Signal Mtn.) def. Reed/Reed (Halls): 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

Datillo/Benson (East Hamilton) def. Finley/Wagner (Dyersburg): 6-0, 6-1

Baba/Boyapati (USJ) def. Boyd/Woodard (MTCS): 6-3, 7-6

Ross/Dagotto (Knoxville Webb) def. Baba/Boyapati (USJ): 6-0, 6-1