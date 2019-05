High School Track and Field State Tournament Results (May 23)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Results from the TSSAA high school track and field state tournament from May 23, 2019:

BOYS LARGE DIVISION:

Evan Allen (Chester County) – 10th (1600m)

Reed Bona (Dyersburg) – 11th (Pole Vault)

Haywood Tomcats – 13th (4x800m)

GIRLS LARGE DIVISION:

Makayla Transou (South Side) – 5th (Long Jump)

Kaeli Sain (South Side) – 11th (100m)