Jackson Christian hosts a night with Phillip Fulmer

JACKSON, Tenn. — This evening, Phillip Fulmer arrived to the city of the Jackson for an event hosted by the Jackson Christian booster club.

In his 17 years leading the Tennessee Vols as head football coach, Fulmer compiled a record of 151-52, while also leading the 1998 team to a national title.

Fulmer left the sidelines as a coach in 2008, but then recently returned to Tennessee in 2017 to become the university’s athletic director.

Fulmer spent time this evening taking pictures with members of the local community, signing autographs, and presented the keynote address.

Tickets to tonight’s event as well as money raised from a silent auction of Tennessee football memorabilia, served as a fundraiser for the Jackson Christian booster club.