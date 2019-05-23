Mugshots : Madison County : 05/22/19 – 05/23/19 May 23, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/20John Patterson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Adrian Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Chasity Finch Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Christian Trice Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Dextreon Beard Theft under $999, identity theft, harassment, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Isaac Taylor Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20James Rich DUI, schedule VI drug violations, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Jeffrey Collins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Jhaquarrion Grace Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Jonathan Northern Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Joshua Jarman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Leigh Ann Forsythe-Barnette Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Linie Person Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Marcus Clay Failure to comply, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Nicole Ball Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Rayburn Jones Aggravated assault, especially aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Rose Folkman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Sean Anderson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Seyveon Neal Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Xavius Jenkins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/22/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/23/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore