Mugshots : Madison County : 05/22/19 – 05/23/19

1/20 John Patterson Failure to appear

2/20 Adrian Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/20 Chasity Finch Violation of probation

4/20 Christian Trice Violation of probation



5/20 Dextreon Beard Theft under $999, identity theft, harassment, failure to comply

6/20 Isaac Taylor Violation of community corrections

7/20 James Rich DUI, schedule VI drug violations, open container law

8/20 Jeffrey Collins Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/20 Jhaquarrion Grace Failure to appear

10/20 Jonathan Northern Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/20 Joshua Jarman Violation of probation

12/20 Leigh Ann Forsythe-Barnette Failure to appear



13/20 Linie Person Violation of parole

14/20 Marcus Clay Failure to comply, failure to appear

15/20 Nicole Ball Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/20 Rayburn Jones Aggravated assault, especially aggravated burglary



17/20 Rose Folkman Violation of probation

18/20 Sean Anderson Failure to appear

19/20 Seyveon Neal Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/20 Xavius Jenkins Failure to appear









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/22/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/23/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.