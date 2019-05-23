School board members choose 2 finalists for interim superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Jackson-Madison County School Board have chosen two candidates from the six applicants to be interim superintendent.

The two finalists for the interim role are Jared Myracle and Ray Washington.

School board members chose the two candidates Thursday afternoon during a special called meeting. They will make a final decision on interim superintendent next Thursday, May 30.

Others who applied for the job included Ronald Pirtle, King David Rush, Allison Shipp and Michael Steele.

Myracle currently works for the Jackson-Madison County School System as the district’s Chief Academic Officer. Prior to accepting that position, Myracle worked as a Director of Instructional Support in Nashville, as the Assistant Director of Schools in McNairy County, and in a variety of roles in the Gibson County Special School District.

Washington currently serves as the Jackson-Madison County School System’s Chief Operating Officer. Prior to accepting that position in 2017, Washington worked as Regions Bank’s Commercial Banking Relationship Manager, and served as a financial consultant for Smith Barney. Washington also served in the United States Marine Corps.

