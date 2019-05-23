Slight Chance for Scattered Showers on Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, May 23rd

Temperatures have returned to approaching 90°F this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We’re stuck in a pattern of hot and humid weather that will likely continue through the upcoming weekend. However, we’re still not able to rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm during the next few days, especially in the afternoons and early evenings.

TONIGHT

Once again, tonight will be another warm night with overnight lows in just the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies will become mostly clear but it’ll stay humid with light winds from the south. Any lingering showers should dissipate after sunset.

It’s going to be another hot and mostly sunny day across West Tennessee on Friday. Temperatures will be about as warm as they were today with highs near 90°F. We can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm tomorrow and those look likeliest in the afternoon and early evening. Futurecast shows them dissipating overnight with less than a 10% chance for rain this weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest holiday weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com