TBI issues statewide Amber Alert for missing girl

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–(From Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

A Tennessee AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for Octavia Shaw.

Octavia is a 23-month-old black female with black hair, brown hair, brown eyes, 2″00″, and 30 lbs. Octavia was last seen wearing a blue dress. Octavia was taken by Matias Martinez, a 37-year-old white male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’11”, 185 lbs.”

Martinez took Octavia after a traffic stop and was last seen on foot on Boy Scout Road in Chattanooga.

There is an active warrant for kidnapping for Martinez.

If you have any information regarding the location of Octavia or Martinez, please contact the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463) or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423-622-0022.