2 charged with abuse after baby tests positive for drugs

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and woman previously arrested on drug counts now also face child abuse charges after a baby tests positive for drugs.

Jennifer Barner and Daniel Thomas were arrested May 14 when deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a Dresden home.

Investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, Valium pills, digital scales and a loaded 9 mm pistol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Department of Children’s Services took two children from the home who were then given a hair follicle drug test.

One of the children, who is younger than a year, tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, benzoylecgonine and marijuana, according to a news release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Barner and Thomas will now be charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, according to the sheriff’s department. Those charges are pending in General Sessions Court.