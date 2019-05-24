High School Track and Field State Tournament Results (May 24)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Results from the TSSAA high school track and field state tournament from May 24, 2019:

BOYS (Placed in Top 5):

Kevin Davis (TCA) – 1st (100m, 200m)

Taylan Tribble (Union City) – 1st (Discus)

Corieon Nance (Huntingdon) – 3rd (100m)

B.J. Frankum (Union City) – 4th (3200m)

Union City Golden Tornadoes – 4th (4x800m Relay)

Zach Williams (Huntingdon) – 5th (3200m)

Justyn Johnson (Union City) – 5th (Shot Put)

Huntingdon Mustangs – 5th (4x100m Relay)

GIRLS (Placed in Top 5):

Loral Winn (Dresden) – 1st (800m, 1600m, 3200m)

Madison Hollin (Adamsville) – 1st (Discus)

Madison Lady Mustangs – 2nd (4x800m Relay)

Alexis Wynn (Adamsville) – 2nd (Discus, Shot Put)

Madison Hollin (Adamsville) – 3rd (Shot Put)

JayleAna Wyatt (Madison) – 3rd (100m, 200m)

Madison Lady Mustangs – 3rd (4x400m Relay)

Paige Mallon (Dresden) – 3rd (3200m)

Serenity Williams (Madison) – 4th (800m)

TCA Lady Lions – 5th (4x200m Relay)