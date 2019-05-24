High School Track and Field State Tournament Results (May 24)
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Results from the TSSAA high school track and field state tournament from May 24, 2019:
BOYS (Placed in Top 5):
Kevin Davis (TCA) – 1st (100m, 200m)
Taylan Tribble (Union City) – 1st (Discus)
Corieon Nance (Huntingdon) – 3rd (100m)
B.J. Frankum (Union City) – 4th (3200m)
Union City Golden Tornadoes – 4th (4x800m Relay)
Zach Williams (Huntingdon) – 5th (3200m)
Justyn Johnson (Union City) – 5th (Shot Put)
Huntingdon Mustangs – 5th (4x100m Relay)
GIRLS (Placed in Top 5):
Loral Winn (Dresden) – 1st (800m, 1600m, 3200m)
Madison Hollin (Adamsville) – 1st (Discus)
Madison Lady Mustangs – 2nd (4x800m Relay)
Alexis Wynn (Adamsville) – 2nd (Discus, Shot Put)
Madison Hollin (Adamsville) – 3rd (Shot Put)
JayleAna Wyatt (Madison) – 3rd (100m, 200m)
Madison Lady Mustangs – 3rd (4x400m Relay)
Paige Mallon (Dresden) – 3rd (3200m)
Serenity Williams (Madison) – 4th (800m)
TCA Lady Lions – 5th (4x200m Relay)