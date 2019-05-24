Isolated Thundershowers Possible In The Afternoon

Weather Update – 8:25 a.m. – Thursday, May 24th

Temperatures returned to 90°F yesterday for the first time in 231 days in Jackson! We’re stuck in a pattern of hot and humid weather that will likely continue through the upcoming weekend. However, we’re still not able to rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm during the next few days, especially in the afternoons and early evenings.

Today

Temperatures will warm to around 90 degrees again today with a few scattered isolated storms in the afternoon to cool down a few areas, however, most will stay warm and humid.





It’s going to be another hot and mostly sunny day across West Tennessee on today. Temperatures will be about as warm as they were today with highs near 90°F. We can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm tomorrow and those look likeliest in the afternoon and early evening. Futurecast shows any showers clearing out by early evening with an even warmer day Saturday. At this time, rain chances look close to none for Saturday with a returning chance of a stray shower Sunday afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest holiday weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com