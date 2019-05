Knowles on his way to play basketball at Bethel

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — This evening Scotts Hill’s Titus Knowles signed to pursue his basketball career at Bethel University.

Knowles was the floor general for the Lions at the point guard position, leading the team in assists the past two seasons.

Knowles will be joining a Bethel team that finished the 2018-2019 campaign with a 25-9 overall record and earned a spot in the NAIA national tournament.