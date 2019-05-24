Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks possible witness to robbery

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery last month and is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a possible witness.

Investigators say the robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. on April 28 at the Dollar General store in Spring Creek.

Investigators say the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money from two female clerks.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video Friday in an attempt to identify a potential witness who was in the store just before the robbery.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person, who was in the store around 9:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).