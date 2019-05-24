Mugshots : Madison County : 05/23/19 – 05/24/19 May 24, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/19Michaela Woolridge Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Jimmy Cruse DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Josh Wheeler Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Alexis Woods Facilitation of a felony Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Billy Matthews Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Bobby Riley Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Denver Reese Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Corwin Mitchell Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Dontavius Rutherford Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Gary Parker Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Hillary Jetton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Jeremy Reynolds Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Jessica Rayner Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Lori Kidd Assault, harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Nader Muharam Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Nathan Jordan Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Santiveious Collins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Shamika Lewis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Temple Hillard Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/23/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/24/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore