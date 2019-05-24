Mugshots : Madison County : 05/23/19 – 05/24/19

1/19 Michaela Woolridge Failure to appear

2/19 Jimmy Cruse DUI

3/19 Josh Wheeler Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/19 Alexis Woods Facilitation of a felony



5/19 Billy Matthews Sex offender registry violations

6/19 Bobby Riley Disorderly conduct

7/19 Denver Reese Fugitive-Hold for other agency

8/19 Corwin Mitchell Violation of probation



9/19 Dontavius Rutherford Aggravated assault

10/19 Gary Parker Simple domestic assault

11/19 Hillary Jetton Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/19 Jeremy Reynolds Violation of community corrections



13/19 Jessica Rayner Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/19 Lori Kidd Assault, harassment

15/19 Nader Muharam Violation of community corrections

16/19 Nathan Jordan Failure to appear



17/19 Santiveious Collins Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/19 Shamika Lewis Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/19 Temple Hillard Violation of community corrections







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/23/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/24/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.