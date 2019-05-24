UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Humboldt standoff

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A standoff in Humboldt Friday morning has ended peacefully with one suspect in custody.

According to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, a subject was barricaded inside a home in the 1300 block of Bradford Drive.

U.S. Marshals have identified the man as Kenneth Price.

Price was wanted on a federal warrant for violation of supervised release and state charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

U.S. Marshals along with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Humboldt Police Department and the 28th Judicial District Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force came to the scene and convinced him to come out.

