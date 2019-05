Sacred Heart’s Holder signs with Walters State

JACKSON, Tenn. — This morning, Sacred Heart baseball standout Kylon Holder signed to further his athletic career with Walters State Community College.

Holder was a dual sport athlete for the Knights this past school year, having an impact on both the baseball diamond and the basketball court.

He will now be joining an elite Walters State program that will be competing tomorrow in the JUCO World Series.