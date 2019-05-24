Slight Chance for Rain Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, May 24th

After the scattered showers that are coming through West Tennessee this afternoon, we’ll be getting to drier weather this evening. Some days look likelier than others for us to encounter rain again over the weekend but the chances overall still look low for widespread showers.

TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will be heading back down to the upper 60s by sunrise Saturday morning. We’ll be mostly dry tomorrow with a slight chance for scattered showers on Sunday and Monday.

It’s going to be another hot, humid, and mostly sunny day across West Tennessee tomorrow. Temperatures will be about as warm as they were today with highs in the lower 90s. There’s a slight chance rain in West Tennessee on Sunday but tomorrow still is expected to stay rain-free. Another small chance for showers shows up on Monday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

