TDOT opens temporary lane closures for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many Tennesseans get out and travel on Memorial Day weekend.

Before you do that, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about staying safe while travelling. They have also released an update on lane closures throughout the state.

TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence says drivers could see a change in construction.

“Beginning Friday at noon, running till Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., we will halt any type of temporary lane closures,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says permanent lane closures across the state will still be in effect.