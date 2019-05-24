Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Laterika Turner

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Laterika Turner.

The Somerville native made Jackson her home after attending Lane College. She went into the education field unexpectedly, starting as a teaching assistant at Washington Douglas Headstart before officially becoming a teacher.

“You always learn something new with the kids and just coming in every day and being able to help children,” Turner said.

Turner says you need to have a lot of energy working with children, but she loves seeing their personalities develop. She says there are parts that aren’t easy when being a teacher for young children.

“When you feel you failed a child, that’s the hardest part,” Turner said. “Or to see a kid leave the program, that’s the hard part.”

Turner will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in June, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

