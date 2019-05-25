A Hot And Humid Weekend Ahead

Weather Update – 7:48 a.m. – Saturday, May 25th

The temperatures will warm into the weekend with low rain chances coming in on Sunday. In fact, it looks like most of any showers would be along north of 1-40.

Today

We already had a temperature of 77 degrees before 8:45 this morning in Jackson! Temperatures will warm to around 92 degrees with a very humid day to match, Southwest winds around 10 mph.

The heat and low rain chances continues in to Memorial day with high temperatures continuing in the low 90’s.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest holiday weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com