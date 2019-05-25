Annual Exit 56 Blues Fest draws crowds

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. – An annual event that brings music to your ears has returned to the city of Brownsville.

The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center invites blues fans far and wide to the musical event.

The two day festival showcases live blues performances. Those in attendance also get to enjoy great food and a Corvette car show featuring over a hundred Corvettes.

“We have three Brownsville blues men from this area like Sleepy John Estes, Hammie Nixon, and Yank Rachell. That is why we are doing this. We are celebrating those guys and we are hoping to keep their tradition alive and introduce it to more audiences,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, executive director for the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.

This is the 9th annual Exit 56 Blues Fest.