Bemis neighborhood holds reunion

WEST BEMIS, Tenn. – For those who grew up on Butler Street, Saturday’s reunion was more than just a get-together. It was a celebration of their history and their community.

“This is many generations here, and we’ve just come to celebrate and to share our families and our children, where we come from,” said former Bemis resident Dwan Bryant.

“Just to have everyone come back together on this particular spot where we were all raised at…it’s been quite an emotional experience,” added former Butler Street resident Arthur Johnson.

Bemis was originally a mill-town, and Butler Street was one of the first neighborhoods in the area.

Kay Goodrich Proctor and her family visited relatives on Butler Street every summer, and the street was named after their grandfather, Richard Butler. She says today’s reunion is carrying on a legacy.

“I truly believe that they are looking down on us today and are so proud of the fact that we continue the legacy, and the heritage, and the history that is here,” said Proctor.

After a quick lunch, attendees went down the street and shared their stories of growing up on Butler. No matter their age, everyone had a fond memory of their upbringing.

“Playing ball up and down the street, hanging out in the fields and just overall good times,” said Johnson.

“…we walked to the park every day, we went to the dime store–drug store–down the street, we all went to the same schools together…” added Bryant.

“…it was like the whole block would come out and wave to us and we’d say ‘Okay we’re going to get together and we’re going to go skating’ at the skating rink!” recalled Proctor.

Even those who no longer live nearby say they still feel a close connection with past friends.

“We just were really family–we weren’t blood family but we felt like family–and we just feel like it was a unique experience that not very many people experience,” said Bryant.