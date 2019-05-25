Festival holds ceremony for fallen officers, sheriff of Dickson County

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. – Hundreds of people were in Adamsville for the 31st annual Buford Pusser Festival.

Families and community members gathered at the opening ceremony for a few heroes that keep people safe everyday. Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe, who led the search for Joe Clyde Daniels and Sergeant Daniel Baker, who was killed in the line of duty last summer. Bledsoe is named ‘Sheriff of the Year.’ He also received an award on behalf of Sergeant Baker.

“For my behalf it’s a huge honor. I also want people to know that I can’t do it without all the women and men who work together at our office to do the job that we do because day in and day out we are hit with some big challenges,” said Sheriff Bledsoe.

Matthew Gatti, the trooper killed this month in a crash on I-40 received an award. Lastly, an award was given to Patrolman James White who also died in the line of duty. Corporal Zach Moak was also honored.

“My son loved Buford Pusser. Sometimes I think he kind of took some of Buford’s advice and the law was meant for everybody with no special treatments and that’s the way he was,” said mother of the fallen officer, Laurie White.

Sarah Mote, vendor coordinator at the festival also received a loyalty and dedication award.

“I’m just emotional and proud of Adamsville, Tennessee and all the Pusser family,” said Mote.

This is the first year for the ceremony is held that Dwana Pusser has not been involved in the planning.