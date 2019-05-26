A family is left to pick up the pieces after fatal house fire

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn–

If you were to drive down by 57 Dyersburg Highway in Gibson County, this home would be seen.

But instead this is what would be seen, a house left in pieces following a fire that ignited early Sunday morning.

Gibson County Fire Department Chief Bryan Cathey said the fire took place a little before 4 a.m. Sunday.

He said all that was left when firemen arrived was the floor of the home.

“We were asleep in bed, and police were knocking on the door at 4 am, this morning,” said Brenda Allen, daughter of Doris Patterson.

Brenda Allen said that home is her rental house and her mother Doris Patterson was living in it, unfortunately she said her mother was in the home when the fire took place.

“You know we come out and we see and were like this can’t be,” said Allen.

Allen said she is one of three daughters her mother has, and news of her sudden death has not been easy for their family.

“It’s just difficult, it’s so hard, she was very independent, very strong, she was a realtor forever, just the best,” Allen said.

But Allen and her sisters said although they will miss their mother she no longer has to endure pain from her many health issues.

“And I know she’s in heaven, and she’s with my dad, and she’s not hurting so, for that I’m glad,” Allen said.

Gibson County Fire Department officials said they are still investigating the cause of the fire and have sent the remains of Doris Patterson to Memphis for an autopsy.