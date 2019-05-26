Hundreds attend ’56th Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet’

JACKSON, Tenn– Hundreds gathered in Downtown Jackson for the NAACP 56th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Jackson-Madison County NAACP.

Every year the NAACP gives awards to local legends who have given back to the community.

This year one of the awards was given to Shirlene Mercer.

“It is a great way for organizations to get to communicate with each other, network with each other and were really here to support the efforts of the NAACP,” said Cindy Boyles of the Jackson-Madison County Community Remembrance Project.

This year the fundraiser’s theme was educate, organize and mobilize.