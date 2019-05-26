Weekend fire leaves 1 dead in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A weekend fire leaves one person dead and a home destroyed.

Gibson County Fire Department Chief Bryan Cathey said the fire took place a little before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 50 block of Dyersburg Highway.

He said all that was left when firemen arrived was the floor of the home.

“We were asleep in bed, and police were knocking on the door at 4 a.m. this morning,” said Brenda Allen, daughter of Doris Patterson.

Allen said that home is her rental house and her mother was living in it, unfortunately she said her mother was in the home when the fire took place.

Allen said she is one of Patterson’s three daughters.

“It’s just difficult. It’s so hard. She was very independent, very strong. She was a realtor forever, just the best,” Allen said.

But Allen and her sisters said although they will miss their mother, she no longer has to endure pain from her many health issues.

“And I know she’s in heaven and she’s with my dad, and she’s not hurting, so for that I’m glad,” Allen said.

Gibson County Fire Department officials said they are still investigating the cause of the fire. Patterson’s remains have been taken to Memphis for an autopsy.